(FOX40.COM) — A report conducted by AAA has found that the price of gas in California is nearly $3 higher than the national average and the highest in the entire country.

According to AAA, the national average price for regular unleaded gas is $3.83. In the Golden State, that number rises all the way to $6.07. For premium gas, the numbers are elevated to $4.63 and $6.43, respectively.

•Video Above: Newsom speaks on CA gas during Climate Week

Of the 31 counties in California that the report provided details on, the most expensive gas in the state is found in Los Angeles-Long Beach, Ventura, and Orange County.

Below is a list of other notable counties mentioned in the report.

San Diego (5th highest)

San Francisco (10th highest)

San Jose (15th highest)

Bakersfield (14th lowest)

Sacramento (12th lowest)

Modesto (3rd lowest)

Fresno (4th lowest)

Earlier this year, a law allowing the state of California to set a cap for profit margins on gasoline took effect.

The law was introduced in a special legislative session in 2022 after California saw higher-than-average prices at the pump last summer.

When the law took effect, California had lost its title as the state with the most expensive gas in the country to Washington but that didn’t last too long.