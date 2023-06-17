SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Northern California native and San Francisco Giants top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison has made a name for himself in the minors.

Harrison sits down to discuss what it’s like to play with the Giants Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats, what adjustments he’s made to improve his game, what it’s like to have family and friends so close, what he imagines being called up will look like, and what advice he’s taken from Giants ace, Logan Webb.

Harrison was drafted in 2020 and graduated from De La Salle High School.

The left-handed pitcher has been increasing his work load at the Triple-A level and it’s just a matter of time before he he calls Oracle Park home.