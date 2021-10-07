GoFundMe launched for comic book store after break-in

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Community members are banding together to help a local shop owner after his business was robbed on Wednesday.

They launched a GoFundMe with a goal of $3,500 to help repair, reopen and increase security for Empire’s Comics Vault after the store experienced its latest break-in.

The store experienced another robbery in 2017 when a thief broke-down the front door, taking the contents of the cash register, an iPad, and several rare comic books.

