GoFundMe launched for comic book store after break-in

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Community members are banding together to help a local shop owner after his business was robbed on Wednesday.

They launched a GoFundMe with a goal of $3,500 to help repair, reopen and increase security for Empire’s Comics Vault after the store experienced its latest break-in.

The store experienced another robbery in 2017 when a thief broke-down the front door, taking the contents of the cash register, an iPad, and several rare comic books.

Want to contribute to the GoFundMe? Tap or click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News