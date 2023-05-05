(KTXL) — A gold seeker along the North Fork of the Mokelumne River near West Point was rescued from the fast-flowing and freezing waters on Monday, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office search and rescue team was called on to search for a person who went missing while they were gold panning near the Mokelumne River.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office

With night approaching and the extreme terrain, the rescue team decided to call in air support from the California Highway Patrol and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Air Division.

While air support was en route, a deputy with the Amador County Sheriff’s Office spotted a person on the Calaveras side of the river about four-to-five miles downstream of their last known location.

With the loose and extremely steep terrain keeping rescuers from accessing the river from the Calaveras side, the rescuers came up with a plan utilizing all the resources of the responding agencies.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office

“The plan consisted of using the Amador County Search and Rescue Team’s river raft to transport two CCSAR members across the high-flowing North Fork of the Mokelumne River,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “The two CCSAR members ascended the cliff and built an anchor to secure rescue ropes. Once the rope system was in place, the rescuers accessed the subject, who was extremely cold and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.”

“Using the rope system, the rescuers lowered the subject down the steep slope to the raft waiting below,” the sheriff’s office continued. “The Amador County Team ferried the subject across the river to a waiting American Legion Ambulance, then returned to transport the CCSAR Team members across the river to the Amador County side.”

Members from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, Amador Fire Department and CAL FIRE served as spotters upstream of the operation and downstream safety operators.



