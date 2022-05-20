CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden Fire has reached 25-acres as of 12:37 p.m., but forward progress has been stopped, according to CAL FIRE NEU (Nevada, Yuba, Placer) Unit.

The fire started in the six-o’clock hour on Friday morning as a half-acre structure fire at Ridge Road and Celestial Valley Road south of Camptonville, according to the Camptonville Fire Department.

At 8:43 a.m. the fire jumped Highway 49 heading west, according to Grass Valley California Highway Patrol.

CalTrans District 3 closed Highway 49 between Marysville Road and Ridge Road around 10 a.m. as the fire spread on both sides of the highway.

The American River Hotshots, two Tahoe Hotshot modules and two CAL FIRE Washington Ridge Crews are on site, according to the U.S Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest.

Crews were using one water tender, one dozer, two forest service law enforcement officers, 1 air attack, six airtankers and four helicopters , according to the U.S Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest.