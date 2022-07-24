MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County as the Oak Fire continues to rage through the area.

On Saturday, the governor’s office announced that the state has secured a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure there are enough resources to help contain the massive fire.

The fast-moving wildfire broke out around 2:00 p.m. Friday in the area of Highway 140 and Carstens Road.

As of 4:00 p.m., Cal Fire officials say the fire has reached 11,900 acres and is 0% contained.

The governor’s office says the fire has forced over 3,000 residents to evacuate from their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For a map of the current Fire evacuation areas in Mariposa County, click here.