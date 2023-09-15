(FOX40.COM) –Non-profit groups located in the city of Sacramento can apply to receive up to $800 to host a neighborhood clean-up event through a City of Sacramento Recycling and Solid Waste clean-up grant to help pay for supplies, disposal, and even gas for transportation.

According to the City of Sacramento, the funds are to support programs or events that collect and remove trash and debris or weeds and green waste from public right-of-way in the city of Sacramento.

“This grant was created to support local groups who want to help clean up Sacramento streets and public areas, particularly those concerned with illegal dumping issues,” said Jesa David, spokesperson for the Recycling and Solid Waste Division in a recent press release. “You can use the funds to pay for disposal fees, protective gear, or even reward your group with a pizza party.”

Neighborhood associations, volunteer groups and other formally organized nonprofit groups can apply.

The city reported that to date they have awarded $3,017 for clean-up events and 11.5 tons of litter and debris have been removed since launching the program in the fall of 2022.

Interested individuals and groups that are not formally organized are encouraged to partner with a service group and apply together, officials say. School groups can apply, but there must be at least one adult who is part of the school staff associated with the group.

Applications must be submitted at least 30 days in advance of the clean-up event.

The Recycling and Solid Waste Division will review the submission and make contact within five business days to provide information on the next steps and indicate if the application is approved, according to reports.

The application and more information can be found on the SacRecycle.org website.