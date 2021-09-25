Grass fire near Haggin Oaks golf course halts trains, traffic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews worked quickly to put-out a grass fire near the Union Pacific railroad tracks and Haggin Oaks golf course in Sacramento Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t think this is the last one we see. Conditions are extremely dry,” said Sacramento Fire Battalion Chief Dave Launchner. “We haven’t got any water. There’s a lot of debris in the area nd once this got going, it got going quick.”

The fire burned about two acres, just off Roseville Road, stopping both trains and traffic as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire, which sparked near a homeless encampment close to Haggin Oaks golf course.

“On our arrival, crews found a large amount of fire, just along the roadway, which spotted-over, affecting UP train tracks,” Launchner said.

A large eucalyptus tree also caught fire, which Launchner said is complicating the response.

“We’re going to have to cut it down to get some of the hot spots up there,” Launchner said.

With help from several neighboring fire departments, crews eventually got the fire under control by early Saturday evening.