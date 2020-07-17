Grass fire sparked by fireworks damages home in South Natomas neighborhood

SACRAMENTO Calif. (KTXL) — Fire officials believe a fire that damaged one home in South Natomas Thursday was started by fireworks.

The Sacramento Fire Department says crews responded to the fire around 4 p.m. Firefighters were mopping up the fire in the area of Mendel and Rudger ways around an hour later.

Backyards and fences behind additional homes were also scorched by the flames.

After getting a closer look there is some damage to homes after a grass fire spread in Natomas ⁦@FOX40⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ut9JzXqGxT — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) July 17, 2020

About an hour after the fire began, gusty winds took an ember and pushed it a few hundred yards away into a palm tree of another home. The fire department says that fire was also taken care of quickly.

Sacramento Fire Department investigators tell FOX40 neighbors witnessed children in the area lighting off fireworks before the fire began.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.