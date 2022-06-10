SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While it’s not summer officially, the extreme heat continues to stick around the region.

The triple-digit temperatures forced many people and events in the area to reevaluate how to stay safe.

“It was a mad dash to the finish,” Jason Alviar, with Sac Pride, said.

After a two-year pause, the Pride festival returns to downtown Sacramento. The extreme heat is also top of mind for organizers.

“We are going to try to keep the festival in the shade as much as possible. We are going to have a beverage station and water available throughout the festival. Allowing folks to bring in sealed containers of water, as long as it’s not a Hydro Flask,” Alviar said.

Dr. Arthur Jey with Sutter Health said if you don’t need to be outside, it’s important to not risk it. He told FOX40 it’s important people are aware of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“When you start getting hotter and hotter, you start getting heat cramps. When you start getting hotter and hotter, you start getting heat exhaustion, where you start sweating a lot and you’re overly tired,” Hey said. “Where I get concerned is the next level. When you stop sweating and when you start acting weird or acting crazy, that’s why we call it a heat stroke.”

He said that is when it’s time to call 911. He recommends people stay hydrated, wear a hat, use sunscreen and wear loose-fitting clothes.

“Make sure you take care of the young, take care of the elderly. If you haven’t heard from somebody, give them a call, make sure, they are doing OK,” Jey said.

Other than staying hydrated and protecting yourself, the number one message is to listen to your body and don’t push yourself.