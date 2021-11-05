Police activity locks down Great Mall in Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A heavy police presence was reported at the Great Mall shopping center in Milpitas Friday night, officials said.

Around 5:30 p.m., Milpitas police received a report of an altercation where someone took out a knife.

Shortly after, a shooting was reported inside Burlington Coat Factory. When officers went to check inside, they said there was no indication that a shooting occurred inside.

Police say due to conflicting information, San Jose PD, CHP officers and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office are searching through the inside.

As authorities locate shoppers and store employees who sheltered in place, officers will escort them out of the mall.

At this time, police have no located nor have any reported victims related to the initial call regarding the knife or shooting.

VTA stopped at the Great Mall light rail station.

BART also said the West Dublin/Pleasanton station was closed due to the police activity.

Due to police activity atGreat mall shopping center VTA light rail will not stop at the great Mall light rail station until further notice. Apologies for the inconvenience we will let you know when the service is back to normal as soon as possible. ^shr — VTAservice (@vtaservice) November 6, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.