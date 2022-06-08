CALIFORNIA. (KTXL) — With extreme heat on the way Sacramento Metro Fire has released a series of medical advisements as more triple-digit temperatures are on the way.
Some of the main medical issues that people can experience under exposure with high temperatures are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Signs of heat cramps include heavy sweating, muscle pain and spasms.
If experiencing heat cramps:
- Stop physical exercise and intense physical activity
- Move to a cool place
- Drink cool water or a sports drink
- Wait for cramps to go away before resuming physical activity
If the cramps continue for longer than an hour or if heart and chest pains start, seek medical help.
Heat exhaustion can present itself with:
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale and clammy skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness or weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Fainting
If these symptoms do occur:
- Move to a cool place
- Loosen clothing
- Sip cool water
- Put cool, wet clothes over your body or take a cool shower
Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.
The most extreme of these medical conditions is heat stroke as it can call organ damage and even death.
If you experience any of the following symptoms call 911 immediately and do not drink anything:
- Body temperature is above 103 degrees Fahrenheit
- Red, hot, dry or damp skin
- fast and strong pulse
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Dizziness
- Confusion
- Fainting
If someone is experiencing heat stroke move them to a cool place and put cool, wet clothes over the person or take a cool bath.