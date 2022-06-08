CALIFORNIA. (KTXL) — With extreme heat on the way Sacramento Metro Fire has released a series of medical advisements as more triple-digit temperatures are on the way.

Some of the main medical issues that people can experience under exposure with high temperatures are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Signs of heat cramps include heavy sweating, muscle pain and spasms.

If experiencing heat cramps:

Stop physical exercise and intense physical activity

Move to a cool place

Drink cool water or a sports drink

Wait for cramps to go away before resuming physical activity

If the cramps continue for longer than an hour or if heart and chest pains start, seek medical help.

Heat exhaustion can present itself with:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

If these symptoms do occur:

Move to a cool place

Loosen clothing

Sip cool water

Put cool, wet clothes over your body or take a cool shower

Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.

The most extreme of these medical conditions is heat stroke as it can call organ damage and even death.

If you experience any of the following symptoms call 911 immediately and do not drink anything:

Body temperature is above 103 degrees Fahrenheit

Red, hot, dry or damp skin

fast and strong pulse

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness

Confusion

Fainting

If someone is experiencing heat stroke move them to a cool place and put cool, wet clothes over the person or take a cool bath.