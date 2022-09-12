SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In a reversal of last week’s historic heat wave, highs in Sacramento are forecast to be below normal through Sunday.

On Monday temperatures will reach around 91 degrees but then starting Tuesday the forecasted highs don’t reach above 84 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lows are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Last week’s heat wave set record highs in some areas, including Sacramento. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the capital city’s downtown area reached 116 degrees on Tuesday.

The heat wave was also the second longest in Sacramento’s history, one day short of the ten-day record back in 1960.