(FOX40.COM) — Some residents that live near Highway 50 have gotten used to the seemingly never-ending construction on this route, but now there are additional closures planned for a stretch west of the Sacramento River in mid-November.

The City of West Sacramento announced overnight closures of a stretch of the highway from Tuesday, Nov. 14 to Thursday, Nov. 16 due to the construction of the Sycamore Trail Pedestrian Overcrossing. Similar closures took place in mid-October.

The closures will consist of the following:

• Westbound lanes will be closed between I-5 and Harbor Blvd. from Tuesday at 11 p.m. until Wednesday at 3 a.m.

• Eastbound lanes will be closed between I-80 and Jefferson Blvd. early Thursday morning, from 12 to 4 a.m.

The city said detour signs and traffic officers will be present throughout the closures to help guide traffic and ensure the safety of workers.

During the westbound lane closures, drivers can take a detour to I-5 north to the J St. exit, then south along 3rd St., west on Capitol Mall across the Tower Bridge, right on W. Capitol Ave. and left on Harbor Blvd. before entering westbound Highway 50 again.

A stretch of Tower Bridge Gateway will also be closed.

During the eastbound lane closures, drivers can take a detour onto I-80 East to I-5 South and then Highway 50 East, or go through the following streets: Enterprise/W. Capitol Ave. to Jefferson Blvd. and back onto Highway 50.

The Sycamore Trail Overpass, which will provide pedestrians and cyclists a path to and from both sides of the highway, is expected to be completed by next summer.

The project costs are around $16.9 million and come from federal and state grants, as well as city funds.

For several years now and continuing until 2025, Highway 50 has been undergoing major construction along several miles from the Sacramento River to Watt Ave. to add sound walls and a high occupancy lane in both directions. The project is collectively known as ‘Fix 50.’