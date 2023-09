(FOX40.COM) — Highway 80 experienced major traffic delays Thursday night following a collision that resulted in “major damage,” the Fairfield Fire Department said.

According to the agency, the crash occurred in eastbound lanes of Highway 80 near Waterman.

Photos provided by the fire department show two vehicles destroyed in the collision.

Sept. 13 crash on Highway 80 (Credit: Fairfield Fire Department)

Sept. 13 crash on Highway 80 (Credit: Fairfield Fire Department)

The fire department said that despite the serious damage done to the vehicles, all occupants sustained only minor injuries.