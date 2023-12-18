(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is piecing together a suspected homicide in Rancho Cordova after a man with a gunshot wound died at a Sacramento area hospital on Monday morning.

Before the man died, he told authorities that he had been shot while at a house party in the area of Viking Drive and Egmont Way.

A witness, who drove the man to the hospital, is said to have confirmed the story with law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office told FOX40.com that investigators are still working to determine if a shooting even occurred as they did not receive any calls concerning a shooting in the area.

As of 6 a.m., investigators were still canvassing the area for any witness statements or video surveillance footage that might help establish a timeline or potential suspects.