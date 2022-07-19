PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The organizers of the Tevis Cup confirmed the death of one of the competing horses in a social media post on Sunday.

“Our hearts go out to Susie Kramer (#4) and her horse Steel – they were involved in a tragic accident today between last Chance and Swinging Bridge,” the social media post reads. “Steel’s injuries were fatal, Susie is okay.”

The Tevis Cup is a ride along the Western States Trail that has been held annually since 1955 and covers 100 miles from Tahoe to Auburn, according to the ride’s website.

There were also two other incidents where both horse and rider went off trail, Tevis Cup organizers said in a Facebook post.

According to organizers, each of the horses had GPS trackers on them to allow rescuers to more easily locate the horses.

One of the horses was airlifted out and the other received medical attention and is recovering, according to Tevis Cup organizers in a Facebook post.