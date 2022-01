The American Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood and right now, due to reduced donations, there’s less than a one-day supply of critical blood types available.

The organization’s Gold Country region is home to almost 4 million people in 26 counties, all of whom might need transfusions due to a car accident or a needed surgery.

Stephen Walsh who represents the Gold Country region joined Sonseeahray to explain what is happening locally as a result of the shortage.