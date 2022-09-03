YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said that they located human remains, possibly of a missing man, near Camptonville on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said that hikers in the area of Oregon Creek near Camptonville on Sunday reported the remains. Deputies and detectives responded to the area and recovered the remains and additional personal items.

A further search was made by Yuba County Search and Rescue on Monday but due to the terrain no further remains or items were found, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that following a search along a steep cliff side near Pike City Road on Wednesday, further human remains were found along with a maroon GMC Acadia that was registered to Dean Penn.

Penn was reported missing in May and CHP are using rapid DNA technology to get a positive identification on the remains, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is still an ongoing incident, according to the sheriff’s office, and the Penn family is assisting CHP with the investigation.