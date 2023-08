(FOX40.COM) — The new school year is getting ready to begin at California State University, Sacramento (CSUS) and freshmen are moving into the dorms starting Wednesday.

“It’s a really big day for us. There are 1,500 students moving into North Village,” said CSUS Executive Director of Housing Services Samuel Jones.

Over 30 CSUS volunteers showed up to assist new residents with getting their keys, access cards and finding their dorm rooms.

The fall semester at CSUS is scheduled to begin August 28.