SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Both lanes of Highway 20 between Acacia Avenue and South Butte Road are currently closed following a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to Caltrans District 3.

Reports said that at 7:22 a.m. a person was seen running in front of vehicles along the highway.

Caltrans said there is currently no estimated time of reopening and motorists are being asked to use alternate routes.

This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when more information is available.