SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A five car accident, involving at least one car on its side, on Highway 50 near 16th Street is backing up traffic on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement and first responder reports.

Currently no injuries are being reported by first responders or law enforcement.

Along eastbound Interstate 80 near Norwood a collision between a big rig and a car is slowing traffic, according to reports from law enforcement and first responders.

Reports say that the car flipped over at least once, but landed on its wheels.

These are ongoing incidents and updates will be provided when more information is available.