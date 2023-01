(KTXL) — A backcountry skier was rescued from Donner Peak on Wednesday after taking a “long fall”, according to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations.

CHP’s H-20 was sent to rescue the injured skier along with a Helicopter Rescue Technicians team from the Truckee-Tahoe Regional Rescue Team.

After the skier was hoisted up, they were taken to the Reno Renown Regional Medical Center. The condition of the skier is unknown at this time.