(KTXL) — At 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday the National Weather Service Sacramento station shared radar images of the week’s incoming storm making landfall in the Bay Area.

While rainfall will be a significant factor in Wednesday’s storm, strong sustained winds and intense gusts will define much of what Sacramento area residents will experience throughout the day.

“Be prepared for long duration power outages due to these damaging winds,” NWS Sacramento shared in a social media post. “Charge your phone & other necessary electronics. Stay clear of downed trees and powerlines. Secure loose outdoor objects.”

The NWS is predicting that the southernly winds will be the strongest from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Wind speeds are expected to be between 50 and 60 miles-per-hour throughout the Sacramento Valley and between 40 and 50 miles-per-hour in the San Joaquin Valley, according to the NWS.