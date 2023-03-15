(KTXL) — Traffic along eastbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra is being diverted Wednesday morning due to a multi-vehicle collision, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee station.

According to the CHP, traffic is being sent south along SR-89 due to a crash involving multiple big rigs at Central Truckee. Only minor injuries are being reported.

At 6 a.m., the CHP shared on QuickMap that the scene is expected to be cleared by 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crash has caused the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to issue a delayed start due to staff coming from Reno being unable to commute, according to the district.

Chain controls are in place in both directions along the interstate from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow.