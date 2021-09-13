Interview: Gray Davis discusses Newsom’s victory chances, 2003 recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former California Governor Gray Davis talks with Nikki Laurenzo about Newsom’s chances of surviving the gubernatorial recall, as well as his experience during the 2003 recall.

“It’s a big challenge, but every governor knows in the back of their mind that the public has had this right since 1911,” Davis said. “So it’s been 110 years, it should not be a surprise — when it happens you just have to deal with it.”

Davis also discussed whether Gov. Newsom’s pandemic response helps or hurts his chances in the gubernatorial recall election.

“Not even his worst enemy believes that Gavin Newsom is responsible for this pandemic,” Davis said. “Job number one when you’re governor is keeping people safe.”