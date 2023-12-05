(FOX40.COM) — Just over two months after the 2023 California Capital Airshow, organizers announced an appearance from an Italian military jet demonstration team at the 2024 edition.

The Frecce Tricolori will appear for an evening airshow on July 13 and 14, one of seven appearances the team will make in the United States, according to organizers.

•Video Above: The 2023 California Capital Airshow

The Italian team will visit the U.S. and Canada for its first North American tour in 30 years, according to the online blog The Aviationist.

The team is also known as the Pattuglia Acrobatica Nazionale (PAN, Italian Aerobatic Team), a well-known symbol of Italy.

It comprises 10 Italian-built aircraft, the MB.339A/PAN, known as the Frecce (arrow), a single engine tandem seat training and tactical support aircraft.