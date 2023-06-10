SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick returns to Northern California for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Reddick from Corning, California is happy to return back to his hometown roots.

NASCAR is one final race before drivers have a week off break in the season. Reddick is currently tied for ninth place in the Cup Series standings with Elk Grove native, Kyle Larson.

Reddick sits down with FOX40 to discuss the season he’s having thus far, what it’s like to drive on a road course and how difficult it is, growing up with Larson and how far they’ve both come in their careers, his love for racing, what fans would be surprised to learn about him, and his pick in the NBA finals.

You can watch the full interview above.