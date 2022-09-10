AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador County Unified School District announced on Friday that two staff members of Jackson Junior High School will return to campus after being placed on administrative leave for having students eat lunch outside during a 115 degree day.

On Tuesday, the superintendent of the district, Torie F. Gibson, stated that during extremely hot or extremely cold days students are to eat lunch inside, per district policy.

The district said in a press release, that following an investigation of the events that took place on Tuesday they found that their policy was not “fully implemented.”

“However, we also determined that no one acted with bad intent or to purposely put children in an unsafe situation,” the district stated in the press release.

The two staff members will return to campus on Monday, according to the district.

According to the districts press release, they will be treating the incident as a “learning opportunity” to ensure that all school sites and their staff improve communication and train about the dangers of heat exposure.