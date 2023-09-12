(FOX40.COM) — Democrat Jessica Morse announced her candidacy to represent California Congressional District 3 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

District 3 is currently represented by freshman Republican Kevin Kiley.

Morse has worked in a number of wildfire prevention positions including Deputy Secretary for Forest and Wildland Resilience at the California Natural Resources Agency and last year was appointed to the U.S. Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission.

“For the last four years, I have worked on the frontline of California’s wildfire crisis, helping build a wildfire resilience program to protect communities,” said Morse. “But, given the scale of federal land in this district, we won’t make progress without increasing and expediting federal resources.”

According to the campaign, Morse is a “fifth-generation Northern Californian whose ancestors crossed the Sierra on covered wagons.”

The Morse campaign believes District 3 is trending Democratic and is a “toss-up” district.

In the 2022 election, Kiley garnered 52.8% of the vote to beat Dr. Kermit Jones, who earned 48.2%.

Morse lost her 2018 race against Rep. Tom McClintock 45.9% to 54.1%.