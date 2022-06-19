SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People gathered at William Land Park in Sacramento, at the newly renamed Black Miners Bar in Folsom and in other places in the area to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States when the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865,two years after President Abraham Lincoln called for the end of slavery, and one year after the 13th amendment abolished it.

Sacramento’s 19th Annual Juneteenth Festival was a multi-day event starting on the night of June 17 featuring a gospel concert, talent show, American history presentations and more.

FOX40 spoke with Nanyangwe Siuluta, a medical doctor from Zambia, and Kaustella Kialain-Sarsih, a civil engineer from Liberia, who are among 25 Mandela Washington fellows from Africa on a cultural exchange with UC Davis.

“Relative to the Mandela Washington Fellowship, Mandela also fought a huge fight as well for the emancipation from apartheid,” Kialain-Sarsih said. “So we relate to the struggle and we really appreciate what we are seeing here… I just want to give the African-Americans kudos and thumbs up. Always celebrate this and we’re here with you.”

Siuluta shared the same supportive sentiment about these Juneteenth celebrations.

“Most of the African-Americans must of worked together in order to achieve their freedom,” Siuluta said. “So that is what we’re still working towards. We can still work together and still collaborate and still make this world a better place.”

In Folsom, people gathered at the newly named Black Miners Bar, formerly Negro Bar, at Folsom Lake for a Juneteenth celebration.

While this name change is only temporary until a permanent one is selected, this still signals a big moment for African-American people, according to Monica Henderson of Go Diva’s Jewelry Boutique.

“With the renaming of it from Negro Bar…, is monumental and historical,” Henderson said. “So it’s a proud moment for African-Americans. I think it’s a moment that is telling and something that should be told. So Juneteenth with freedom and liberation, that’s why we’re out here celebrating and doing what we do.”