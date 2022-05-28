CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue after multiple calls came into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office.

The first call came in at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, when deputies arrived on scene they found the minor suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the scene by Sac Metro Fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Currently there is no suspect and the identity of the minor will be released once his next of kin has been notified, according to the sheriff’s office.