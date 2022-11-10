NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Nurses at more than 20 Kaiser Permanente medical facilities will be going on a two-day strike, the California Nurses Association said Thursday.

According to the union, more than 21,000 nurses will go on strike on Nov. 21 and 22 to protest “workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing.”

The union said it was announcing the strike 10 days in advance to allow hospitals to make plans for patient care.

According to the union, contract negotiations between it and Kaiser have been taking place since June. The union said it is asking for minimum staffing guidelines, increased hiring and training, and protections against subcontracting and outsources.

“We always want to give our patients the best care, but Kaiser refuses to provide the resources we need to do our jobs safely,” said CNA President Cathy Kennedy, RN in the neonatal ICU unit at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center. “We are chronically short-staffed, which means patients are waiting longer for care. This is unacceptable and unconscionable when Kaiser made more than $14 billion during the first two years of the pandemic.”

Kaiser Permanente did not respond to a request for comment.