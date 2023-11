SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following shootaround in Sacramento, Kings forward Keegan Murray looks ahead to Monday night’s game against the Cavaliers, the hope of having De’Aaron Fox back after missing the last five games due to a sprained right ankle, finding his way out of his shooting slump, getting blocked last week by his twin brother Kris and all the grief he took from it.

