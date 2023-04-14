SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kevin Martin, who spent the first six of his 12-year NBA career in Sacramento, joins FOX40’s Sean Cunningham to reflect on being a member of the last Kings team to reach the playoffs in 2006 before a 16 season postseason drought, the experience he gained, memories of the series with the San Antonio Spurs, his game-winning heroics in Game 3’s victory and breakdown this year’s series with the Golden State Warriors.

