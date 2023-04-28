SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Given his history of technical fouls and trash talk, Draymond Green, outside of Warriors fans, is one of the more disliked players in all of the NBA. He also has a history of garnering hatred from opposing fans.

During Wednesday’s Game 5 between the Warriors and Kings in Sacramento, two fans of the home team were spotted with shirts cussing out the Warriors forward (photo below).

“Draymond is a b***h,” read across the shirts of two Kings fans inside Golden 1 Center who witnessed the Warriors’ 123-116 win and take a 3-2 series lead.

Green told KRON4’s Jason Dumas he has seen the shirts.

Coming off the bench for the second consecutive game since his Game 3 suspension, Green scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting in 31 minutes. That’s well above his season average of 8.5 points per game.

Kings fans aren’t the first to show their dislike for Green. In last year’s NBA Finals, fans in Boston chanted “F*** you Draymond” during Games 3 and 4.

Celtics fans took it even further.

Last November, Green said in an interview with Complex Sports that Boston fans called him a “b***h” and the n-word. The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year said he was “rattled” by the comments.

Earlier that playoff run, Green was also on the receiving end of a racially-charged comment. During the Western Conference semifinals against the Grizzlies, a Memphis meteorologist tweeted Green had a “knuckle-dragging” mouth during the game — a term used to equate Black folks with apes.