(KTXL) — A towering dust devil caused a false alarm for firefighters with the CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit on Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:57 p.m., firefighters were dispatched after several callers said they saw a column of smoke in Hidden Valley near Highway 29.

Alert California, PG&E

When firefighters arrived on-scene they did not find any fire but were happy with the diligent reporting of witnesses.

A nearby Alert California camera at Lower Lake later showed that a towering dust devil was spotted in the area where callers were reporting the smoke.