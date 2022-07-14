Libier Reynolds Is Back To Show Us Busy Mom Beauty Hacks To Tackle Those Summer Mom Days Like A Champ! There Is Always Time For Self-Care When You Make It Fun, Attractive And Accessible. Take A Multi Use Product Like Lanolips Fruity Jellybalm In Watermelon, To Toss In Your Purse; Made With The World’s Best Lanolin, It Is Hydrating And Has 101 Uses! Really! It Helps With Insect Bites, Sunburns, Cracked Elbows Or To Keep Your Elbows In Place! Finding Multi-Use Products Like These Are A Sure Way To Give Your Busy Mom-Life, New Life! You Can Also Develop A Fast 5-10 Minute Makeup Routine That Gets You Out The Door Looking Fab! Think About These Charlotte Tilbury Quick & Easy 5 Minute Looks Excellent For Throwing In Your Bag And Taking Your Look From Day To Night, Available In Five Amazing Looks Including: Date Night And Sun-Kissed Look! These Have Excellent Mirrors And Can Blend Easily With Your Fingers. You Have Your Blush, Lipstick, Highlight And Cream Eyeshadow All In One Place! Taking Care Of Yourself Has Never Been Easier. We Know That You Caring For Yourself Is A Way To Develop Trust With Yourself That Then Enables You To Do The Most Important Stuff, Like Being A Mom! For More Beauty Tips And Inspiration Visit Us At libier.com

