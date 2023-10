SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Lindsey Harding holds her first press conference since being named head coach of the G League’s Stockton Kings.

Harding talked about her new opportunity making the leap from an NBA assistant coach with Sacramento under Mike Brown, taking her first head coaching job, being the first Black female to be a head coach in the G League, her background that led her to her position and taking the new endeavor under female general manager Anjali Ranadive.