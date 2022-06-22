This story is being continuously updated with live updates.

6:30 a.m. – KRON4’s Sara Stinson is on the scene, and she reports that the suspect — who’d been in a home until now — is in a shed. Watch her most report below:

BREAKING: We are on the scene of a barricaded homicide suspect in San Jose. He shot at police this morning. Patrols are surrounding a home on Bendorf drive. I just heard a loud pop coming from the scene. I’m live at 6:30am with the latest. pic.twitter.com/75MbIbnOLR — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) June 22, 2022

5:29 a.m. – The suspect police believe to be responsible for yesterday’s homicide has barricaded himself in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

He fired at officers during a pursuit, according to the tweet.

“Some residents in the area have been evacuated due to additional shots being fired by the suspect during the barricade,” another tweet reads. “He was shooting at officers and is armed and dangerous.”

Traffic in the area is being rerouted, the SJPD concluded.

5:10 a.m. – SAN JOSE (KRON) – A shooting last night in San Jose is now the 17th homicide of the year, according to a Wednesday morning tweet from the police department.

The shooting was in the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive around 7 p.m., police stated. There was one adult male victim, who was transported to the hospital with a life threatening injury and later died.

Police stated in the tweet that a press release is forthcoming.