SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is currently no further information at this time.