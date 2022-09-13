SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police said that when officers responded to the call of a shooting on West El Camino Avenue, they found two men both having been shot at least once.

According to the police department, the man had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead by responding medical personnel.

The second man had injuries the police department said appeared to be non-life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.