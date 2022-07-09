PALERMO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said that one person died and another was injured in a shooting Friday night in Palermo.

The sheriff’s office said it began receiving calls about a shooting on Esperanza Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Responding deputies found two people who had been shot and other evidence of a shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies and medical personnel moved the injured individuals to a safe location and provided medical treatment before they were taken to the hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, one individual died from their injuries and the other is in stable condition.