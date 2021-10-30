1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into tree in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a tree near Filbert and Acacia streets Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

Stockton police officers were called to the crash at around 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a car overturned after it crashed into a tree.

“The driver, a woman in her twenties, died from her injuries,” according to the release.

Two additional people inside the care were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are investigation the crash and no additional details were released.

