1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into tree in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a tree near Filbert and Acacia streets Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and two others injured.
Stockton police officers were called to the crash at around 8 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a car overturned after it crashed into a tree.
“The driver, a woman in her twenties, died from her injuries,” according to the release.
Two additional people inside the care were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are investigation the crash and no additional details were released.