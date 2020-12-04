1 dead, 2 injured in Modesto mobile park fire

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and two are hospitalized after a fire in Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park Friday morning, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at 433 South Seventh Street around 4:40 a.m. Friday, authorities said. They found two trailers on fire, with its occupants unaccounted for.

There were also two downed power lines, and the crews called for additional backup while searching for the missing persons, Modesto Fire said.

One occupant was found and confirmed dead, authorities said. They added that two more were found and taken to area hospitals for first and third-degree burns.