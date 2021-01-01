1 dead, 2 injured in New Year’s Day shooting, Sacramento police investigating

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Sacramento are investigating a deadly shooting in the Colonial Village neighborhood.

Investigators confirmed to FOX40 that three people – a man and two women – were shot Friday morning along 17th Avenue near 74th Street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and both women were taken to the hospital where they are said to be in critical condition.

Police said this shooting does not appear to be connected to a separate deadly shooting that happened earlier in the morning in Oak Park.

This is a developing story.