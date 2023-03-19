KTXL — The California Highway Patrol says a fatal crash between a 2023 Toyota Tacoma and a 2023 Freightliner happened around Oswald Road at Highway 99 Sunday.

According to CHP, the driver of the Toyota Tacoma was driving close to 65 MPH on the Oswald Road intersection as the Freightliner began to make a left turn in the same path.

The car hit the landing gear on the left side of the trailer and became wedged underneath the trailer; the driver of the Toyota was killed on impact.

Sandeep Kumar, the driver of the Freightliner semi, called 911 to report the crash and remained on-scene.

Hwy-99 was closed between Barry Road and Oswald Road for about two hours for the investigation.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be a factor in the collision.

Any witness to the crash are asked to call the CHP Yuba Sutter office (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) at 1-510-645-6200.