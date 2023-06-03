KTXL — The Galt Police Department confirmed that one person died in a fatal crash on C St. in Galt around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lieutenant John Rocha with the Galt police spoke with Fox40’s Rowena Shaddox about the incident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“A car drove off the surface street from C St. onto the freeway and collided with the semi truck… the vehicle went directly onto Southbound 99 freeway and that’s where the collision happened,” Rocha said.

The driver of the truck was able to go home according to Rocha but the driver of the car had died.

Officials were able to tow away the semi truck at around 10:40 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.