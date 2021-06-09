1 dead following stabbing in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento police announced that one person died after being stabbed at a residence Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on 29th Street near Gardendale Road just after 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say police were able to detain one person at the scene, and have not yet established a motive for the attack. They did say, however, “detectives believe that the suspect and victim were known to each other.”

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.