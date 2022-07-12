PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on collision between two cars killed one person and injured several others in Foresthill, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at Foresthill Road and Portofino Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Toyota Camry and an MDX SUV.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found the driver of the Camry, and the sole passenger in the car, dead. The driver of the SUV and her three children were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Deputies said traffic is shut down from both directions and the area will be closed for the next three hours.

How the crash occurred is not yet known.

This is a developing story.